Cypress Capital Group Reduces Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

FMB opened at $48.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $51.63.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

