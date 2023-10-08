Cypress Capital Group Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $361,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $206.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

