Cypress Capital Group Sells 121 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,593 shares of company stock valued at $15,462,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCK opened at $445.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $426.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $449.68.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

