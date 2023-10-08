Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,378 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883,859 shares during the period. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

