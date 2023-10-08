Cypress Capital Group Sells 5,091 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 427.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 40,306 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.28.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

