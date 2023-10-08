Cypress Capital Group Sells 715 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.1 %

ZTS opened at $175.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.96 and its 200 day moving average is $176.21. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.33.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

