Cypress Capital Group Sells 819 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $211.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.55.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

