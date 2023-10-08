Cypress Capital Group Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,744 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $557.53 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $576.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $247.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $554.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.06.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

