Cypress Capital Group Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 0.9% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its position in CME Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.55.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $211.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.84. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

