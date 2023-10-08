Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 898.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $217.23 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.96 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.36. The stock has a market cap of $160.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,929,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

