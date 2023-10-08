Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. VNET Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.14.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $136.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $173.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,297 shares of company stock valued at $34,972,024. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

