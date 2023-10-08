Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $67.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $66.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $72.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.