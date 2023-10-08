Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DENN. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Denny's alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Denny’s

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of DENN opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 78.77% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denny’s news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $397,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,989.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Denny’s news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $397,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,989.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 7,909 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $83,123.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 970,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,196,980.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,492 shares of company stock worth $1,010,512. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.