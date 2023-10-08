Dero (DERO) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dero (DERO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00009349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $36.32 million and $5,463.57 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,843.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00234107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.48 or 0.00816996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00013794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.72 or 0.00555663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00055417 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00125990 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,950,649 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

