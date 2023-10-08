dForce USD One Day Volume Tops $426.26 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003518 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.52 million and $426.26 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00234107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00013794 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015447 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000427 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,179,269 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9982399 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $166.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.