Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Digi International Stock Up 1.6 %

DGII stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $925.92 million, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $112.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.75 million. Digi International had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $212,713.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $212,713.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $123,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,344.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,694 shares of company stock worth $1,275,762. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.