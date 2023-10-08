Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 766.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,849 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP owned approximately 2.57% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSE opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $32.39.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.