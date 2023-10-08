Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Holdings Increased by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.5% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Plancorp LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI opened at $25.88 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $28.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.