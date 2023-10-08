Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,164,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 16.3% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $303,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,145.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 30,836,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,433,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,481,000 after buying an additional 6,270,617 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,896,000 after buying an additional 5,099,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,304,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,807 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

