Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

