Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stake Reduced by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,236,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,963 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Plancorp LLC owned 1.76% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $98,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

