DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on DISH Network from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DISH Network

DISH Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.