Diversified LLC Buys 1,571 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.0% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,338,000 after buying an additional 869,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after buying an additional 2,832,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,159,000 after purchasing an additional 651,701 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $72.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.