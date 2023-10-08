Diversified LLC Buys 3,280 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Diversified LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Diversified LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 589.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $72.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $80.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

