Diversified LLC Buys Shares of 353,455 JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 353,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,976,000. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up about 4.1% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $43.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $46.47.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.