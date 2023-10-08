Diversified LLC Cuts Stock Position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Diversified LLC lessened its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEAD. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $2,341,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 106.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS:LEAD opened at $54.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.98. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $34.32.

About Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

