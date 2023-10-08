Diversified LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Diversified LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 0.9% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Diversified LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 199,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,896,000.

Shares of IHI opened at $48.03 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

