Diversified LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Diversified LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 5,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $248.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $232.08 and a one year high of $299.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.40 and a 200 day moving average of $285.88.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

