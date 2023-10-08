Diversified LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Diversified LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 50,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 74,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VTV stock opened at $136.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.24 and its 200-day moving average is $140.55. The company has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

