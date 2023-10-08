Diversified LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $86.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.26.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

