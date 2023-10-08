Diversified LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Diversified LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises 0.4% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Diversified LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $729,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMMO opened at $79.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $83.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

