Diversified LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Diversified LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,799,000 after buying an additional 1,242,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,295,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,878,000 after buying an additional 784,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.29 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.