Diversified LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Diversified LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 1.6% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SLYV stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.55.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

