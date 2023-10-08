Diversified LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,628,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,617,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,064,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $129.03 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.31.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

