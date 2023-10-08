Diversified LLC Invests $217,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Diversified LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $187.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.49 and its 200 day moving average is $211.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.