Diversified LLC Purchases 877 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 231,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,546,000 after purchasing an additional 73,186 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $87.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average is $92.58. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $86.59 and a 12 month high of $96.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

