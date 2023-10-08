Diversified LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 5,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $248.22 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $232.08 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

