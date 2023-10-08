Diversified LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 0.5% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SO opened at $64.97 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.