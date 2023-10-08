Diversified LLC Reduces Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Diversified LLC reduced its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,886,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,106 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,539,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,228,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,432 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,214,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,990,000 after purchasing an additional 303,447 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

