Diversified LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Diversified LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $394.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
