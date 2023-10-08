Diversified LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Diversified LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.11 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.10.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

