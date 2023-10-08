Diversified LLC Sells 179 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Diversified LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $879,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $157.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.