Diversified LLC Sells 304 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Diversified LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $87.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.28. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

