Diversified LLC Sells 4,173 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Diversified LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 10.5% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Diversified LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $41,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $149.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.72. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $104.62 and a 12-month high of $159.57.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.