Diversified LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Amgen by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 353,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $267.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.87 and a 200-day moving average of $241.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.69.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

