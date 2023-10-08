Dogelon Mars Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.88 Million (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Dogelon Mars token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Dogelon Mars has a market cap of $72.27 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogelon Mars alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dogelon Mars Profile

Dogelon Mars’ genesis date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogelon Mars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogelon Mars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogelon Mars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogelon Mars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.