Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,943,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

