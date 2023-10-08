Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $28.81 on Thursday. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 71.90% and a return on equity of 66.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.62 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 96.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $13,786,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 141,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,408 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Stories

