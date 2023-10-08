DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $241,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

KSM opened at $7.55 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $83,486.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,195,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,716,065.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 41,428 shares of company stock valued at $334,842. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Further Reading

