DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on DXP Enterprises from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXPE

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DXPE opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $575.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.87. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $39.89.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 216.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.